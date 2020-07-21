ASEAN, China, Japan, S. Korea to strengthen cooperation on combating COVID-19, prompting recovery

A staff member takes out samples of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine at a vaccine production plant of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Chinese mainland reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (8 in Xinjiang), and 6 new asymptomatic COVID-19 patientsThe Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, Japan and South Korea ( ASEAN Plus Three) have agreed to promote effective cooperation in order to improve capacity coping with COVID-19 while minimizing its impact and promoting recovery and sustainable development.This is a key result of the ASEAN Plus Three Senior Officials' Meeting held on Monday in form of video conference under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, Vietnam News Agency reported.The ASEAN suggested that China, Japan and South Korea enhance coordination in the research and production of vaccines against COVID-19, as well as in regional common efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.The participants also committed to promoting regional economic linkage and striving to complete the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as scheduled, said the report.