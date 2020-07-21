NYC enters phase 4 reopening as officials fearing second COVID-19 wave

A notice shows that the interior of the Statue of Liberty remains closed on Liberty Island in New York, the United States, July 20, 2020. New York City entered phase four of reopening on Monday without resuming additional indoor activities, as local officials are concerned about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections brought here from new hotspots across the country. The Liberty Island where the Statue of Liberty is located became open on Monday, while the interior of the statue and the museum remain closed to the public. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
Visitors tour the Liberty Island in New York, the United States, July 20, 2020. New York City entered phase four of reopening on Monday without resuming additional indoor activities, as local officials are concerned about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections brought here from new hotspots across the country. The Liberty Island where the Statue of Liberty is located became open on Monday, while the interior of the statue and the museum remain closed to the public. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
