Parts of National Gallery of Art reopen to public in Washington, D.C.

Visitors wearing face masks view exhibits in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 20, 2020. Parts of the gallery reopened to the public on Monday after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)





Visitors wearing face masks view exhibits in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 20, 2020. Parts of the gallery reopened to the public on Monday after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Visitors wearing face masks view exhibits in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 20, 2020. Parts of the gallery reopened to the public on Monday after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A visitor wearing a face mask takes photos in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 20, 2020. Parts of the gallery reopened to the public on Monday after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A visitor wearing a face mask views exhibits in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 20, 2020. Parts of the gallery reopened to the public on Monday after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A visitor wearing a face mask views exhibits in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 20, 2020. Parts of the gallery reopened to the public on Monday after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A visitor wearing a face mask views exhibits in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 20, 2020. Parts of the gallery reopened to the public on Monday after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)