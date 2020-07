A man makes his way through flood water in Kathmandu, Nepal on July 20, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A girl carrying a child makes her way through flood water in Kathmandu, Nepal on July 20, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Locals clear their houses after the area was filled with flood water in Kathmandu, Nepal on July 20, 2020. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)