All flight arrivals from abroad to China asked to present negative COVID-19 test results

Staff members check the information of passengers entering China at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese authorities on Tuesday announced they will require all airport arrivals from overseas to undergo nucleic acid testing up to five days prior to departure at health institutions designated or recognized by Chinese embassies overseas.The measure acts as part of the country's efforts to contain the spread of the global pandemic.Chinese nationals, who take a flight home, can upload negative nucleic acid test results via a health mini-program on WeChat, the most used social media platform run by China's tech giant Tencent Group, according to a statement jointly issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign nationals need to apply for health certification from Chinese embassies and consulates and provide negative nucleic acid test results, the statement read.Relevant airlines are responsible for checking inbound passengers' health codes or certifications, and those without the necessary documents will not be permitted to board planes departing for China.Chinese embassies are also to evaluate the nucleic acid testing capacities of the countries they are located in, with specific measures to be announced at a later time.Global Times