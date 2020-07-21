Crossword for teabreak

ACROSS

  1 Image file format

  4 Rice dishes that may contain raisins

 10 Luxury hotel amenities

 14 It might be lent or bent

 15 Boot-shaped country, to locals

 16 Voyage

 17 *Automatic alternative

 19 Capital of 15-Across

 20 Give 10%

 21 Gingerly avoid, as kids' toys

 23 Like a fair play?

 24 *Bonanza

 26 Dispensary product

 28 Zilch

 29 Slumber party attire

 32 Front steps

 35 Country whose cuisine has Indian and Tibetan influences

 39 *Franks

 42 Home to Damascus

 43 High tea pastry

 44 Pea's place

 45 Singer DiFranco

 47 Neat

 49 *It may be captured in midair

 54 "Hello ... lo ... lo" effect

 58 Clark Kent's colleague

 59 Less common

 60 Not falling for

 61 Mermaid, say, on a ship ... or a hint to the starred answers

 64 Pulitzer winner Jennifer

 65 Become emotionally vulnerable

 66 "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper

 67 ___ serif

 68 Rich ice cream

 69 "___ my previous email ..."

DOWN

  1 Kids around

  2 Backyard entertainment area

  3 Creamy Southern side

  4 Gymnastics or diving position

  5 "___ a trap!"

  6 "Well, ___-di-dah!"

  7 Group of top stars

  8 Amendment that may be pled

  9 Percale's shiny relative

 10 Took a relaxing walk

 11 City near Salt Lake City

 12 Prepared to throw, like a dart

 13 Extra

 18 Food, or the start of a Chinese dish's name

 22 Produced a hard copy of

 24 Self-referential

 25 Stenches

 27 Lengua en Lima

 29 Original "Sesame Street" channel

 30 Bird with a blue variety

 31 Camera variety, for short

 33 Whence the NBA's Thunder: Abbr.

 34 You may crop or rotate one

 36 Really catch the eye

 37 "Long, long ___ ..."

 38 Acid

 40 People who go from one party to another?

 41 "Your wish is my command!"

 46 Out of it

 48 "___, right!"

 49 Succulents with fleshy leaves

 50 Line dance

 51 One who looms large

 52 Criticize slyly, with "at"

 53 German idealist philosopher

 55 Climb, as a vine

 56 Lift with effort

 57 Menu selection

 59 Seized car, for short

 62 Article in 27-Down

 63 You might be stuck in one

 

