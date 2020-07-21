Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Image file format
4 Rice dishes that may contain raisins
10 Luxury hotel amenities
14 It might be lent or bent
15 Boot-shaped country, to locals
16 Voyage
17 *Automatic alternative
19 Capital of 15-Across
20 Give 10%
21 Gingerly avoid, as kids' toys
23 Like a fair play?
24 *Bonanza
26 Dispensary product
28 Zilch
29 Slumber party attire
32 Front steps
35 Country whose cuisine has Indian and Tibetan influences
39 *Franks
42 Home to Damascus
43 High tea pastry
44 Pea's place
45 Singer DiFranco
47 Neat
49 *It may be captured in midair
54 "Hello ... lo ... lo" effect
58 Clark Kent's colleague
59 Less common
60 Not falling for
61 Mermaid, say, on a ship ... or a hint to the starred answers
64 Pulitzer winner Jennifer
65 Become emotionally vulnerable
66 "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper
67 ___ serif
68 Rich ice cream
69 "___ my previous email ..."DOWN
1 Kids around
2 Backyard entertainment area
3 Creamy Southern side
4 Gymnastics or diving position
5 "___ a trap!"
6 "Well, ___-di-dah!"
7 Group of top stars
8 Amendment that may be pled
9 Percale's shiny relative
10 Took a relaxing walk
11 City near Salt Lake City
12 Prepared to throw, like a dart
13 Extra
18 Food, or the start of a Chinese dish's name
22 Produced a hard copy of
24 Self-referential
25 Stenches
27 Lengua en Lima
29 Original "Sesame Street" channel
30 Bird with a blue variety
31 Camera variety, for short
33 Whence the NBA's Thunder: Abbr.
34 You may crop or rotate one
36 Really catch the eye
37 "Long, long ___ ..."
38 Acid
40 People who go from one party to another?
41 "Your wish is my command!"
46 Out of it
48 "___, right!"
49 Succulents with fleshy leaves
50 Line dance
51 One who looms large
52 Criticize slyly, with "at"
53 German idealist philosopher
55 Climb, as a vine
56 Lift with effort
57 Menu selection
59 Seized car, for short
62 Article in 27-Down
63 You might be stuck in one
