Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Image file format4 Rice dishes that may contain raisins10 Luxury hotel amenities14 It might be lent or bent15 Boot-shaped country, to locals16 Voyage17 *Automatic alternative19 Capital of 15-Across20 Give 10%21 Gingerly avoid, as kids' toys23 Like a fair play?24 *Bonanza26 Dispensary product28 Zilch29 Slumber party attire32 Front steps35 Country whose cuisine has Indian and Tibetan influences39 *Franks42 Home to Damascus43 High tea pastry44 Pea's place45 Singer DiFranco47 Neat49 *It may be captured in midair54 "Hello ... lo ... lo" effect58 Clark Kent's colleague59 Less common60 Not falling for61 Mermaid, say, on a ship ... or a hint to the starred answers64 Pulitzer winner Jennifer65 Become emotionally vulnerable66 "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper67 ___ serif68 Rich ice cream69 "___ my previous email ..."1 Kids around2 Backyard entertainment area3 Creamy Southern side4 Gymnastics or diving position5 "___ a trap!"6 "Well, ___-di-dah!"7 Group of top stars8 Amendment that may be pled9 Percale's shiny relative10 Took a relaxing walk11 City near Salt Lake City12 Prepared to throw, like a dart13 Extra18 Food, or the start of a Chinese dish's name22 Produced a hard copy of24 Self-referential25 Stenches27 Lengua en Lima29 Original "Sesame Street" channel30 Bird with a blue variety31 Camera variety, for short33 Whence the NBA's Thunder: Abbr.34 You may crop or rotate one36 Really catch the eye37 "Long, long ___ ..."38 Acid40 People who go from one party to another?41 "Your wish is my command!"46 Out of it48 "___, right!"49 Succulents with fleshy leaves50 Line dance51 One who looms large52 Criticize slyly, with "at"53 German idealist philosopher55 Climb, as a vine56 Lift with effort57 Menu selection59 Seized car, for short62 Article in 27-Down63 You might be stuck in one

Solution