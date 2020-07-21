RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:A shopping trip is sure to improve your mood, but is also bound to have a serious impact on your wallet. While you may want to worry about your finances, keep in mind you have some major expenses are coming around the corner. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 11, 15.Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Mixing business and pleasure would not be a wise move today as the challenges you will face will demand a high level of professionalism. Money matters are looking up for you. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)When it comes to love do not wait for someone else to make the first move. You won't get anywhere by being shy, if you fancy someone, go ahead and let them know! ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Emotional tensions may make the day feel like walking through a minefield. It might be better for you to keep your opinions to yourself until things have cooled off. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Although you have woken up on the wrong side of the bed today, try your best to stay positive and focus on the good things that you have in your life. This positive energy will end up attracting good fortune to you and improve your mood. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)An offer may not be all it seems to be. If something sounds too good to be true, chances are likely that it is. An unexpected message will bring good news. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Take some time out today to examine things from a new perspective. A suggestion from a friend may turn out to be more useful than you originally thought. A little extra pocket money may prove a pleasant surprise. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Do not let a last minute change throw your plans out of whack. Staying positive and rolling with the changes will enable you to make the most of a difficult situation. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)A major roadblock will stand between you and your goals today. While you may want to take it straight on, a roundabout approach may prove more effective. Make sure they never see you coming! ✭✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Although this is a good time to move your plans forward, make sure you do so slowly. Taking your time to give everything a final once over will be extremely important to ensuring your success. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Do not wait until the last minute to take action. If you are proactive enough you will be able to avoid a major disaster. Getting out ahead of the pack will help give you a vital leg up on the competition. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Take the time to carry out detailed research before you make any commitments! Romance is on the rise today. This is a great time to head out and meet new people. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Maintain a low profile today. Although an aggressive approach usually gets you the results you want, today it will make you a target! ✭✭✭