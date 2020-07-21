Learning Chinese

Chat attack/ (quánzhítàitài)A: These past few days the internet has been talking about whether a housewife can be considered an independent woman. Everyone's views have really big differences.这几天网上在讨论全职太太算不算独立女性的话题,大家的观点还是差别挺大的。(zhèjǐtiān wǎnɡshànɡ zàitǎolùn quánzhítàitài suànbùsuàn dúlì nǚxìnɡde huàtí, dàjiāde ɡuāndiǎn háishì chābié tǐnɡdàde.)B: I saw that too. Some netizens even held polls.我也看到了, 有的网友还发起了投票。(wǒyě kàndàole, yǒude wǎnɡyǒu háifāqǐle tóupiào.)A: Yeah. Some netizens think that housewives also can be considered independent women, since they have the ability to take care of their families and at the same time create passive income.是啊。有些网友认为全职太太也算独立女性, 因为自己有能力照顾家庭,同时创造被动收入。(shìa. yǒuxiē wǎnɡyǒu rènwéi quánzhítàitài yěsuànd úlì nǚxìnɡ, yīnwéi zìjǐ yǒunénɡlì zhàoɡùjiātínɡ, tónɡshí chuànɡzào bèidònɡ shōurù.)B: Some netizens have divided housewives into two types: One type is part of a family that has a fairly strong economic foundation and who only have to be responsible for accompanying the kids; the other is part of an average family, they also have to take care of their parents and all kinds of housework.也有网友把全职太太分成两类, 一种是经济实力非常雄厚的家庭, 只负责陪伴孩子；另一种是普通家庭, 还需要照顾父母, 做各种家务。(yěyǒu wǎnɡyǒu bǎquánzhítàitài fēnchénɡ liǎnɡlèi, yìzhǒnɡshì jīnɡjì shílì fēichánɡ xiónɡhòude jiātínɡ, zhǐfùzé péibàn háizǐ; lìnɡyìzhǒnɡ shìpǔtōnɡ jiātínɡ, háixūyào zhàoɡù fùmǔ, zuòɡèzhǒnɡ jiāwù.)A: Actually, neither is easy. A harmonious family makes everything prosperous.其实都不容易。家和万事兴啊。(qíshí dōubùrónɡyì. jiāhéwànshìxīnɡa.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT