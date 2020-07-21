S.Korea’s first military satellite launched

This handout photo taken on Monday from South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration shows a Falcon 9 rocket blasting off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Photo: AFP

South Korea's first-ever military communications satellite has been successfully launched by private operator SpaceX, Seoul said Tuesday, as it looks to build up its defense capabilities.The ANASIS-II is intended to enhance the South's ability to defend itself.A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement.SpaceX confirmed the satellite deployed about 32 minutes after lift-off, on Monday afternoon local time.DAPA said the launch made South Korea the 10th country in the world to own a military-only communications satellite.The satellite is expected to reach its orbit of 36,000 kilometers in two weeks and South Korea's military will take over the system in October after testing, it added.AFP