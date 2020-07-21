New railway laid to quicken Xinjiang's exchanges with Qinghai and beyond

Workers celebrate after laying the final tracks on the Golmud-Korla railway line near Altun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 21, 2020. The laying of railway tracks for a new line linking northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region with Qinghai Province and beyond was completed Tuesday, paving the way for accelerating development in the country's western region. The 1,213.7-km Golmud-Korla Railway links the city of Golmud in Qinghai and the city of Korla in Xinjiang and is slated to be put into operation later this year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
The laying of railway tracks for a new line linking northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region with Qinghai Province and beyond was completed Tuesday, paving the way for accelerating development in the country's western region.
