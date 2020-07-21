Pic story: father and son fighting on frontline of flood control

Chen Shentao (R) and his son Chen Jian check the situation on an embankment in Xin'gang Town of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 18, 2020. "I won't leave the embankment until the floods recede," promised Chen Shentao, the communist party chief of Jiangji Village in Xin'gang Town, when the village was hit by disastrous floods in 1998. Chen was then on the front line of fighting against the floods with villagers for over three months. His prominent contributions in combating the 1998 floods won him several honors in the year, when his son Chen Jian was only 14 years old. This July, Xin'gang has encountered floods again. Chen Shentao made the decision to join the local flood-fighting team with his son Chen Jian, who is 36 years' old now and works in the local government. The father and son reinforce dams, patrol embankments and fix possible leaks along the barriers. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Chen Shentao's son Chen Jian (3rd L) fills sand bags in Xin'gang Town of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 18, 2020.

Aerial photo shows Chen Shentao (R) and his son Chen Jian patrolling an embankment threatened by floods in Xin'gang Town of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 19, 2020.

Chen Shentao (R) cleans mud on his son Chen Jian's face after work in Xin'gang Town of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 18, 2020.

Chen Shentao (L) and his son Chen Jian work together in Xin'gang Town of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 18, 2020.

Chen Shentao and his son Chen Jian check an embankment leakage in Xin'gang Town of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 18, 2020.