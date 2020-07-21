Comet NEOWISE seen above village of Cucer near Skopje, North Macedonia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/21 19:26:02

Comet NEOWISE is seen in the northern hemisphere above the village of Cucer near Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, July 20, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)


 

Comet NEOWISE is seen in the northern hemisphere above a radio antenna in the village of Cucer near Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, July 20, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
