Comet NEOWISE seen above village of Cucer near Skopje, North Macedonia

Comet NEOWISE is seen in the northern hemisphere above the village of Cucer near Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, July 20, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Comet NEOWISE is seen in the northern hemisphere above the village of Cucer near Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, July 20, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Comet NEOWISE is seen in the northern hemisphere above a radio antenna in the village of Cucer near Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, July 20, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

Comet NEOWISE is seen in the northern hemisphere above the village of Cucer near Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, July 20, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)