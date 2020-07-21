Egyptian engineer invents robot for COVID-19 diagnosis, medical care

Mahmoud el-Komy, a 26-year-old mechatronic engineer, tests Cira 02, a robot invented for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection and post-infection medical care, at the Roboto Academy in Tanta city, northern Egypt, on July 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

At his Roboto Academy in Tanta city in northern Egypt, 26-year-old mechatronic engineer Mahmoud el-Komy was testing Cira 02, a robot invented for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection and post-infection medical care.Cira 02 female-like robot is all white, with a monitor on the chest that displays scan results of anyone facing it. It also has several sensors and a place where a person can rest his chin for a COVID-19 PCR test.It is enough for a person to pass or stand in front of Cira 02 to be scanned and told with the robot's voice if his temperature is normal or if he is suspected of being infected with COVID-19 respiratory disease.The no-entry barrier on the right shoulder of Cira 02 acts as a gate guard that will not allow a person suspected of infection to go through.The structure of Cira 02, a development of older Cira 01 version, is composed of assembled pieces made by a 3D printer invented by the Egyptian engineer.

