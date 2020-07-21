Egyptian engineer invents robot for COVID-19 diagnosis, medical care

Mahmoud el-Komy, a 26-year-old mechatronic engineer, tests Cira 02, a robot invented for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection and post-infection medical care, at the Roboto Academy in Tanta city, northern Egypt, on July 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)At his Roboto Academy in Tanta city in northern Egypt, 26-year-old mechatronic engineer Mahmoud el-Komy was testing Cira 02, a robot invented for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection and post-infection medical care.
Cira 02, a robot invented for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection and post-infection medical care, conducts a test for a man in Tanta city, northern Egypt, on July 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Mahmoud el-Komy, a 26-year-old mechatronic engineer, tests robots at the Roboto Academy in Tanta city, northern Egypt, on July 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)