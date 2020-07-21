Lanzhou hydrological station of Yellow River sees 2nd flood of river

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2020 shows the flood-stricken area in Qilihe District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Lanzhou hydrological station of the Yellow River saw the second flood of the river this year with the water flow of 3,000 cubic meters per second, which occured at 8:42 p.m. on Monday. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

