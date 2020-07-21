Three Gorges Dam helps tame floods

Graphic:GT

Editor's Note:The Three Gorges Dam, currently the world's largest hydroelectric power project, has helped tame floods big or small for more than a decade. When water levels peaked early this month, the dam was able to drain up to a maximum of 46 percent of the flood water. From saving people's lives, generating power, to driving local tourism, the dam has been working effectively since it was put into operation in 2006, despite frequent rumors of its distortion and inability to prevent floods.