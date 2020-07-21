Sanctioning Chinese firms ‘double-edged sword’ for US

People dance outside the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

The US added 11 Chinese companies to its Entity List for "human rights abuses" in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, raising the number of Chinese companies being restricted from US-origin items to 48 under the same excuse. Experts said by resorting to unfounded accusations, the US move aims to strip these Chinese companies from industrial chains, which would also hurt US companies' interests and destabilize global chains. The Chinese government should also prepare to offer assistance, and for reciprocal measures.Analysts said the impact of the US using its Entity List to attack Chinese companies varies, as some of the 11 companies said they do not rely on US products or technologies. Other companies in the textile business would be pushed to upgrade.A release from the US Commerce Statement on Monday said nine of the 11 companies are accused of having "connections with the practice of forced labor," while the other two help use "genetic analyses" on the "repression" of Uygurs and minorities in Xinjiang.Aside from three companies engaged in textiles and apparel, high-tech companies and electrical products are also included on the list. For example, KTK Group produces more than 2,000 products, from electrical appliances to products used in high-speed trains; and Tanyuan Technology Co. Ltd, whose main products are graphite film with high thermal conductivity."Accusing Chinese companies of using forced labor is groundless. All these Chinese companies have been interwoven in the global industrial chains and have businesses with transnational cooperation. There is no way for Chinese companies or multinational companies to allow the existence of forced labor," Gao Lingyun, an expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.One of the US purposes is to strip Chinese companies from the global industrial chains, which would not only add costs to manufacturers, but also interrupt the global chains and hurt companies, especially US companies' interests, Gao said, noting that under great pressure from the US, some international companies may cut ties with these Chinese companies.The impact to Chinese companies would vary depending on the industry. But in the long run, it may also push companies to upgrade and self-develop in the high-tech fields. And more Chinese companies would eye additional markets outside the US, Gao said.BGI said in a release sent to the Global Times on Tuesday that Beijing Liuhe BGI's main business is gene sequencing services for scientific research. The company is evaluating the influence of the move, and trying to communicate with the US Commerce Department.A source at Hefei Meiling Co, one of the 11 companies, told the Global Times on Tuesday on condition of anonymity that the company attaches great importance to the case. "The company has absolutely nothing to do with what would be detrimental to national unity," the source said, referring to the so-called oppression of Xinjiang Uygurs.KTK Group said on Tuesday that the move will not have a substantial impact on company operations, noting that it has no investments in the US, and all imports from the US are replaceable.Tanyuan also said that the company has not bought core technologies, crucial appliances or important materials from the US. It also has no product directly imported from the US."To high-tech companies, the impact lies in their communication on technologies with the US or entering into the US market," Jia Chunyang, an expert at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times. He noted that the biggest impact will be on textile companies.Jia noted that the US also included eight high-tech enterprises in the Entity List in October 2019 under the guise of "protecting human rights" to attack China's high-tech industry. The move may affect these companies' image in the West.However, the restrictions are a double-edged sword. "China-made products are good in quality with a nice price, which has been complementary to the US industrial chains. Striking a blow to Chinese companies means US companies would suffer," Jia said.He noted that the government should also offer assistance and prepare reciprocal measures on US companies in China.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Tuesday that the US is abusing export control measures and adding Chinese companies to the Entity List, which violates codes of international relations and infringes on China's interests.The US cares nothing about human rights, but aims to attack Chinese companies, undermine Xinjiang's stability and slanders China's policies in Xinjiang, Wang said, noting that China will take the necessary measures to protect Chinese companies' interests.The US also included two companies involved in gene testing, which experts said is creating momentum for the US to start a new round of attacks against China's biosafety fields, and further slandering China for collecting the Uygurs' DNA information."The US accusation is farfetched. Maybe the US is doing it - conducting genetic analyses to suppress some people. That's why it's using the fabricated stories to accuse China," Lü Mengtao, operations director of Beijing Zhimed Medical Science, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Regulations on biological genetic information in China have become stricter, and also in line with global rules. It's the US that has been collecting genetic data from the beginning, Lü said.An industry insider refuted the reports, saying that it's still quite difficult to track people using gene information. "Collecting genetic information for the health of its people is a thing every country is or thinking of doing, and would also improve the genetic map of people in the country, which the US can't blame China for.""Even being put on the Entity List, with its multiple production lines and widespread layout, the impact on BGI would be limited," Lü said.A statement BGI Group sent to the Global Times previously said the company has broken the US monopoly in the independent research and development of genetic sequencing upstream tools, and among only three companies in the world that could independently develop and produce clinical high-throughput gene sequencers in large quantities.The New York Times reported in February 2019 that the Chinese government is "collecting" the DNA information of the Uygurs in Xinjiang to track them.Industry insiders also noted that genetic information is a very important type of information in the current biotechnology field, and is a very valuable asset for a country that could accelerate research and development of medical treatment.