China to further support export-oriented enterprises





Aerial photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows freighters moored at a container port in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. From January to June this year, Quanzhou City granted export tax rebates worth 7.053 billion yuan (about 1.009 billion U.S. dollars) to relieve the financial pressure on export enterprises amid COVID-19. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)