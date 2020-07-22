China and Ecuador to set up working mechanism regarding Ecuadorian businesses' export certificate resumption: FM

Shrimp File photo:VCG

China's import restriction on shrimps from certain Ecuador firms is in line with global standards and fully takes account of concerns of the Ecuadorian side. The restrictions only apply to a handful of companies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing on Tuesday.The Chinese and Ecuadorian sides have been in close communication through various channels. Multiple rounds of consultations have been held between the competent departments on both sides in a friendly and science-based manner regarding the resumption of the Ecuadorian businesses' export certificate, and positive progress has been made, Wang said.He noted that the two sides have agreed to build up a working mechanism and implement remedy measures. "Once certain conditions are met, relevant companies will be able to resume frozen shrimp export to China, which will promote the sound growth of China-Ecuador food trade."China has suspended the export license of several Ecuador companies, after the packaging on some imported shrimps from Ecuador tested positive for coronavirus. Wang said such export restrictions are part of China's anti-epidemic measures that aim to guarantee the safety of imported food and people's health.Relevant measures are in full accordance with the "COVID-19 and food safety: guidance for food businesses" formulated and released jointly by WHO and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, according to Wang.Across the globe, countries including China and Ecuador have been taking anti-virus measures amid the pandemic, according to Wang. He added that countries around the world have been beefing up efforts to bring their economies back on the right track while sparing no efforts to curb the spread of the virus.Global Times