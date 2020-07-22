Only through R&D can Chinese companies move out of the shadow of the US entity list: expert

A domestically developed artificial intelligence chip is displayed during the 2019 World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai. File Photo: VCG

As the US continues to add more Chinese companies to its sanction list, a top Chinese industry expert took a deep dive into the background of the so-called entity list and offers a key way for Chinese companies to deal with the sanctions: do more research and development.The US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced on Monday that it had added 11 Chinese companies to its entity list of export controls in a bid to restrict Chinese companies from accessing US technology.Zhao Qiuyan, a research fellow with a think tank under China Machinery Industry Information Institute, told the Global Times that Chinese companies need to speed up research and development capabilities so they can get out of the shadow of the US.So far, 260 entities from the Chinese mainland have been blacklisted, involving 136 enterprises, the others involve individuals, according to a domestic think tank.The main purpose of the US export control blacklist is to maintain its leadership in the global high-tech sector and prevent other countries from gaining access to US technology, said Zhao.Once an entity is included in the entities list under export control, business transactions such as export and domestic transfer of prohibited items to those entities must then apply to BIS for permission, said Zhao.Furthermore, the entities on the list cannot apply for exemption, which means they are "blocked" from importing US high technology, the Global Times learned."Although enterprises that are enlisted may apply for reassessment, which the BIS has a lot of discretion, it would be very hard to get permission at a time when the US is clamping down so heavily on Chinese businesses," Zhao said.Under the export control regulations of the BIS, products with US-made components or technology must apply for a license from the BIS.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) which uses US technology and software to make microchips has been impacted by the regulation.TSMC recently said it would have to stop supplying Huawei from September 14, after BIS rolled out plans to restrict Huawei from using US technology to design and manufacture its semiconductors abroad.Even Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) also noted that some semiconductor equipment and technology imported from the US might not be manufactured for some customers before obtaining US Commerce Department's approval, which was interpreted as SMIC saying it would not be able to make chips for Huawei, analysts said.The US has a long history of export controls and its deterrent power is relatively large.During the Cold War, the US wooed western European countries with the "Marshall Plan," which set conditions for controlling key technologies in the former Soviet Union and Eastern European countries.The "Toshiba incident" of 1988 gave Japan a taste of the consequences of the regulations when it was heavily sanctioned by the US for supplying precision machine tools to the Soviet Union, and then pushed Japan to open its aerospace and semiconductor industries."The main targeted companies are military-related enterprises, research institutes and universities, and China's advantageous technologies such as high-performance computers, 5G and AI," Zhao said. "The US restrictions on Chinese enterprises' ability to access US technology falls under the name of violating national security and diplomatic interests of the US."Zhao urged the Chinese companies to immediately find alternative sources while preparing a solid case for negotiations with the US government in a bid to be excluded from the list.However, given the potential difficulties in receiving an exclusion, she said that Chinese companies should take this as an opportunity to strengthen their research and development in a bid to have more initiative when dealing with the countries like the US.