Tibetan antelopes at Qiangtang National Nature Reserve

Photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows Tibetan antelopes grazing near Rongmar Township of Nyima County at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The population of wild animals in the state-level nature reserve has increased in recent years thanks to effective protection efforts. The Tibetan antelope population in the nature reserve has exceeded 150,000, of which nearly 60,000 are now seen near Rongmar Township located in the heart of the nature reserve. (Xinhua/Chogo)

