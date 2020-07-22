Marines fire with full force

Source: 81.cn Published: 2020/7/22 8:31:49

A marine assigned to a brigade of Marine Corps under the PLA Navy uses a device to monitor the meteorological conditions prior to a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Wenbin)


 

A soldier assigned to a brigade of Marine Corps under the PLA Navy attaches the fuse to the shell prior to a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Wenbin)


 

Towed howitzers attached to a brigade of Marine Corps under the PLA Navy fires at mock targets during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Wenbin)


 

A marine assigned to a brigade of Marine Corps under the PLA Navy prepares the anti-aircraft artillery to lock target during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Wenbin)


 

Soldiers assigned to a brigade of Marine Corps under the PLA Navy fire anti-aircraft artilleries during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Wenbin)


 

Marines assigned to a brigade of Marine Corps under the PLA Navy fire a vehicle-mounted anti-aircraft machine gun at a mock target during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Wenbin)


 

