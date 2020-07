Belgium's National Day marked in Brussels

People visit the Grand Place on Belgium's National Day in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit the Grand Place on Belgium's National Day in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People enjoy themselves at the Mont des Art area on Belgium's National Day in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man is seen wearing a face mask on Belgium's National Day in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man is seen wearing a face mask on Belgium's National Day in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)