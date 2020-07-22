Zhong Nanshan team and AI Lab develop deep-learning model that can predict COVID-19 progression

Chinese renowned respiratory scientist Zhong Nanshan receives an interview with Xinhua in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Tencent-affiliated artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory AI Lab and the medical team of top Chinese physician Zhong Nanshan have jointly revealed the results of a research project, which can predict the likelihood of COVID-19 developing to a critical stage using AI technologies.They jointly developed a deep-learning model which can predict the chances of coronavirus patients becoming critically ill in five, 10 and 30 days, according to a statement published by AI Lab.Some COVID-19 patients were in a stable conditions in early stages, but their symptoms deteriorated at a rapid speed. The newly developed model can detect patients that will potentially become severely ill and help doctors conduct early-stage triage, the statement read.It also noted that the new model using deep learning is more accurate in its predictions compared to traditional models that measure the severity of pneumonia.Nearly 15 million people around the world have been infected with the novel coronavirus as of press time, according to data released by the Johns Hopkins University.The research results were published in the Nature Communications periodical on July 15.