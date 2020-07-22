China donates medical supplies to Zimbabwe for fighting COVID-19

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) attends a handover ceremony of medical supplies donated by China at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 21, 2020. China on Tuesday donated a consignment of medical supplies to Zimbabwe to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Wanda/Xinhua)

China on Tuesday donated a consignment of medical supplies to Zimbabwe to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.The donation included 30,000 testing kits donated by the Chinese government, and 220,000 surgical masks and 40,000 medical gloves by the International Department of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun handed over the donation to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a ceremony held at the State House in Harare that was attended by cabinet ministers and other senior government officials.The donation came at a time when Zimbabwe is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.As of Tuesday, Zimbabwe recorded 1,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 488 recoveries and 26 fatalities.While receiving the donation, Mnangagwa expressed profound gratitude to China for its continued support to Zimbabwe's fight against the pandemic, adding that the assistance is greatly assisting the country to combat the spread of the virus."This timely gift is certainly a huge contribution whose impact will go a long way to mitigate the suffering amongst our people and boost our capacity for disease control," he said.Mnangagwa said the support that Zimbabwe continues to receive from China is a testimony of the excellent relations that exist between the two countries.Guo commended Zimbabwe's efforts in combating the pandemic, adding that China will always stand with Zimbabwe in fighting the virus.Although the pandemic has brought many challenges, solidarity and cooperation between China and Zimbabwe have been advancing, he said."It also challenges our traditional friendship to show greater strength, able to withstand the attack of natural and political viruses. This is a test we will pass with flying colors because what is at stake is the life of our people," Guo said.