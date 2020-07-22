India COVID-19 cases approaches 1.2 million as death toll rises to 28,732

Indian health workers wearing personal protective equipment conduct COVID-19 screening at a slum amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Mumbai, India, on June 17, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

India's federal health ministry Wednesday morning said 648 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 37,724 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 28,732 and total cases to 1,192,915."As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Wednesday, 28,732 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.On Tuesday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 1,155,191, and the death toll 28,084.According to ministry officials, so far 753,050 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement."The number of active cases in the country right now is 411,133," reads the information.Presently the country has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, human trials of Corona vaccine - COVAXIN, developed by "Bharat Biotech", started at a government-run hospital - PGI Rohtak, in northern state of Haryana on Friday."Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse efforts," tweeted the state's health minister Anil Vij on July 17.