Panda celebrates 12th birthday in Northeast China's Heilongjiang

Source: China News Service Published: 2020/7/22 14:21:49

Panda Youyou celebrates his 12th birthday in Yabuli ski resort in Northeast China's Heilongjiang province on July 21, 2020. Besides an ice cake, skewers made of fruits, looking like those grilled ones which are popular street snacks in northeast China, are pprepared at his birthday party. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Lin)


 

