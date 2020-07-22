A quake with preliminary magnitude of 7.8 hits Perryville, Alaska: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 jolted 84 km south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska at 06:12 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 55.22 degrees north latitude and 158.594 degrees west longitude.
