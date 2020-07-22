Pop music show 'Mr Radio' returns with new model

Poster for Mr Radio Photo: Courtesy of Li Li

The updated version of music talk show Mr Radio made a return on Wednesday on Chinese music platform QQ Music with a new model that combines livecasting and click on demand.Hosted by Yang Ruotian, Lin Chaoze, Ma Chao, Zhou Ziqian and Zha Yichen, the new show offers a platform for young musicians and the release of new songs and EPs. The weekly chart will not only see real-time statistics, but also provide a new channel to promote new releases. Additionally, the No.1 song on the chart will receive a Smart MV, which will be aired during the following week's program.Chinese singer Karen Mok will hold a live show on the program as she is releasing her first Cantonese album in the past 10 years.