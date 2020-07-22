Twenty-seven ancient tombs discovered in NW China

Archaeology site in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province Photo: Xinhua

A total of 27 ancient tombs dating to the Western Han Dynasty (206BC-AD25) have been discovered in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the local cultural heritage administration announced on Tuesday.Archeologists from the Xi'an Cultural Relics Preservation and Archaeological Research Institute have unearthed more than 500 artifacts and more than 2,000 pieces of jade clothing from the tombs, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.Within the largest tomb, a complete set of pottery figurines, bells, and chimes have been discovered, indicating that the tomb owner had been given the rank of liehou, the highest-ranking position of entitled officials during the time period, Zhu Lianhua, head of the Archaeological Project said.These tombs are considered to be companion tombs for an unidentified Western Han emperor and his empress.The excavation of these tombs is of great significance to understanding the composition and the burial system of the companion tombs, said Zhu.