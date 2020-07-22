Chinese netizens felt depressed and anxious as epidemic-related information overwhelmed: survey

A special birthday party for 48 patients and medical workers who were born in February, is held in a cabin hospital in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province on February 17,2020. The event was held with the aim of easing patients' psychological pressure, and boosting their confidence. (Photo provided to China News Service)

A recent survey on China's new media shows an "information epidemic" is raging on amongst Chinese internet users amid the COVID-19 epidemic, causing the general public to feel depressed and anxious.As much as 81.4 percent of the people surveyed spent one to four hours online browsing information relevant to COVID-19 every day and 2.2 percent even spent up to nine hours or longer, according to the Blue Book of New Media, an annual report on the development of new media in China for the year of 2020, which was jointly released by the Institute of Journalism and Communication at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and the Social Sciences Academic Press (China) on Wednesday.However, the research also found those members of the public that paid more attention to the epidemic felt more depressed, anxious and pressured.According to Huang Chuxin, director of the Journalism Research Office of the Institute of Journalism and Communication at the CACC, the research group randomly selected 3,070 interviewees, of which 51.5 percent were female; 48.5 percent aged between 29 and 38 years old; 79.5 percent lived with family members or friends, and 90.6 percent physically healthy."The interviewees tended to choose those 'acquaintance' social platforms to obtain the related information; and over 60 percent of those people surveyed often spread epidemic-related information to others through WeChat or Moments," Huang told the Global Times on Wednesday.The research group inspected the interviewees' information sharing behaviors of epidemic-related information on social media platforms; their psychological statuses during the epidemic, and the relationship between their behaviors and psychological statuses."During the epidemic, people were most concerned about their family members and friends, so the closer relationship they have [with them], the more willing they are to spread epidemic-related information. More than 80 percent of interviewees always or often kept their family members informed of the latest information. The information transmission and circulation between relatives and friends also strengthened the interviewees' overall awareness of the epidemic," Huang said.The research found those netizens surveyed searched for information as soon as they woke up in the morning and regularly looked into the latest statistics every day.More than 50 percent of the people surveyed browsed information between 6 am to 12 am to obtain the most recent information. As much as 2.6 percent of people even searched for information after midnight.The Blue Book also pointed out that it has become normal to spend large amounts of time browsing epidemic-related information and for some people to keep updated non-stop through social media.The general public has continued to spread epidemic-related information through social media platforms and some people have subsequently immersed themselves in the epidemic.The ongoing epidemic combined with immersive communication on social media has driven some people into herd-like feelings of depression and anxiety.Huang explained that the public's anxiety, fear and suspicion had accumulated due to the overwhelming deluge of information and that people's negative emotions could not be released during the epidemic period as most people were isolated in their homes. The high levels of pressure for extended periods also posed risks to some people's long-term physical health."Researching how people most commonly transmit epidemic-related information on social media and their psychological statuses, and analyzing the spread of information and how it influences people's psychological statuses will help us understand the public's psychological adaptability; whether post-traumatic stress disorder exists, and if the relevant authorities should provide psychological support to the public," Huang added.