Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Strike callers5 Berry in some beauty products9 "Star Wars" creator George14 Hammer target15 Knocks loudly16 Pass into law17 It's often set in the evening20 Pesto ingredient21 Tuna steak choice22 Hearty meal23 Knight wear?28 Nutrition label stat30 Brew with a rhyming name31 Showtime sister station34 Be of use37 Disappointing fireworks38 "2001: A Space Odyssey" computer39 Mouth piece?42 Check for accuracy43 Large 53-Down product45 Puccini opera set in Rome46 Places where lives are saved, briefly47 Dubai resident50 Braying beast52 Minivan, often55 Eye drop?58 Title for Anthony Hopkins59 Jif competitor62 At bat, or what's associated with 17-, 23-, 39- and 52-Across?66 Chinese or Korean67 Additionally68 Amanda of "Brockmire"69 Makes less sharp70 Driver's supports?71 They may be pierced1 Action-reversing computer command2 Posts, as a postcard3 Button associated with a social media board4 Small slice5 2012 Oscar-winning political thriller6 Native for whom a tropical sea was named7 Olympian Ohno8 Equal: Prefix9 Deadly10 Yet to be broadcast11 Airport vehicle12 Common injury spot for NBA players13 Joan of Arc, e.g., for short18 Certain first-time parent19 Poet Angelou24 GPA disaster25 Shade of purple26 More mature, perhaps27 Takes it easy29 NYC's Fifth, e.g.31 Sticky-fingered one32 "___ Mia!"33 Assert35 Playful prank36 "How was ___ know?"40 Record label for Alicia Keys41 Island with many statues44 Champagne first created for Alexander II48 1986 sci-fi movie starring Sigourney Weaver49 Model Banks51 Mexican shawl53 Cupertino-based tech giant54 Witherspoon of "Little Fires Everywhere"56 Sleep lab concern57 IndyCar champion Danica Patrick, e.g.60 Southwest art colony61 Tennis court fixtures62 Knee protector63 Baton Rouge sch.64 Feel less than 100%65 Butter portion

Solution