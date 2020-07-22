Crossword for teabreak

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/7/22 17:28:41

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Strike callers

  5 Berry in some beauty products

  9 "Star Wars" creator George

 14 Hammer target

 15 Knocks loudly

 16 Pass into law

 17 It's often set in the evening

 20 Pesto ingredient

 21 Tuna steak choice

 22 Hearty meal

 23 Knight wear?

 28 Nutrition label stat

 30 Brew with a rhyming name

 31 Showtime sister station

 34 Be of use

 37 Disappointing fireworks

 38 "2001: A Space Odyssey" computer

 39 Mouth piece?

 42 Check for accuracy

 43 Large 53-Down product

 45 Puccini opera set in Rome

 46 Places where lives are saved, briefly

 47 Dubai resident

 50 Braying beast

 52 Minivan, often

 55 Eye drop?

 58 Title for Anthony Hopkins

 59 Jif competitor

 62 At bat, or what's associated with 17-, 23-, 39- and 52-Across?

 66 Chinese or Korean

 67 Additionally

 68 Amanda of "Brockmire"

 69 Makes less sharp

 70 Driver's supports?

 71 They may be pierced

DOWN

  1 Action-reversing computer command

  2 Posts, as a postcard

  3 Button associated with a social media board

  4 Small slice

  5 2012 Oscar-winning political thriller

  6 Native for whom a tropical sea was named

  7 Olympian Ohno

  8 Equal: Prefix

  9 Deadly

 10 Yet to be broadcast

 11 Airport vehicle

 12 Common injury spot for NBA players

 13 Joan of Arc, e.g., for short

 18 Certain first-time parent

 19 Poet Angelou

 24 GPA disaster

 25 Shade of purple

 26 More mature, perhaps

 27 Takes it easy

 29 NYC's Fifth, e.g.

 31 Sticky-fingered one

 32 "___ Mia!"

 33 Assert

 35 Playful prank

 36 "How was ___ know?"

 40 Record label for Alicia Keys

 41 Island with many statues

 44 Champagne first created for Alexander II

 48 1986 sci-fi movie starring Sigourney Weaver

 49 Model Banks

 51 Mexican shawl

 53 Cupertino-based tech giant

 54 Witherspoon of "Little Fires Everywhere"

 56 Sleep lab concern

 57 IndyCar champion Danica Patrick, e.g.

 60 Southwest art colony

 61 Tennis court fixtures

 62 Knee protector

 63 Baton Rouge sch.

 64 Feel less than 100%

 65 Butter portion

 

Solution


Newspaper headline: Crossword


