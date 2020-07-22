Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Strike callers
5 Berry in some beauty products
9 "Star Wars" creator George
14 Hammer target
15 Knocks loudly
16 Pass into law
17 It's often set in the evening
20 Pesto ingredient
21 Tuna steak choice
22 Hearty meal
23 Knight wear?
28 Nutrition label stat
30 Brew with a rhyming name
31 Showtime sister station
34 Be of use
37 Disappointing fireworks
38 "2001: A Space Odyssey" computer
39 Mouth piece?
42 Check for accuracy
43 Large 53-Down product
45 Puccini opera set in Rome
46 Places where lives are saved, briefly
47 Dubai resident
50 Braying beast
52 Minivan, often
55 Eye drop?
58 Title for Anthony Hopkins
59 Jif competitor
62 At bat, or what's associated with 17-, 23-, 39- and 52-Across?
66 Chinese or Korean
67 Additionally
68 Amanda of "Brockmire"
69 Makes less sharp
70 Driver's supports?
71 They may be piercedDOWN
1 Action-reversing computer command
2 Posts, as a postcard
3 Button associated with a social media board
4 Small slice
5 2012 Oscar-winning political thriller
6 Native for whom a tropical sea was named
7 Olympian Ohno
8 Equal: Prefix
9 Deadly
10 Yet to be broadcast
11 Airport vehicle
12 Common injury spot for NBA players
13 Joan of Arc, e.g., for short
18 Certain first-time parent
19 Poet Angelou
24 GPA disaster
25 Shade of purple
26 More mature, perhaps
27 Takes it easy
29 NYC's Fifth, e.g.
31 Sticky-fingered one
32 "___ Mia!"
33 Assert
35 Playful prank
36 "How was ___ know?"
40 Record label for Alicia Keys
41 Island with many statues
44 Champagne first created for Alexander II
48 1986 sci-fi movie starring Sigourney Weaver
49 Model Banks
51 Mexican shawl
53 Cupertino-based tech giant
54 Witherspoon of "Little Fires Everywhere"
56 Sleep lab concern
57 IndyCar champion Danica Patrick, e.g.
60 Southwest art colony
61 Tennis court fixtures
62 Knee protector
63 Baton Rouge sch.
64 Feel less than 100%
65 Butter portion
