Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane caught on fire at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport

Screenshot from a video clip circulating online

An Ethiopian Airlines' cargo plane was seen on fire at the landing field of Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The aircraft is reportedly a Boeing 777-200F cargo plane; however, the cause of the fire remains unknown.The fire was successfully put out at 17:01 with no casualties reported yet. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) East China Regional Administration has since opened an investigation into the incident, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.Reports said that the Shanghai's Pudong International Airport temporarily suspended flight take-offs and landings as the fire could have affected flight safety. Some flights were diverted to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport while others were cancelled.Video clips circulating online show that the fire spread quickly and fiercely from the tail of the plane, while parts of the plane have been burned right through, with heavy smoke billowing at the scene.The fire-fighting authority in Shanghai announced on Sina Weibo that a fire broke out on a cargo plane at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 15:57 on Wednesday. The municipal emergency response center dispatched 18 fire trucks from 5 fire stations to the scene to handle the situation. "There are currently no casualties," the authority said on Weibo.Ethiopian Airlines responded that the company and airport are conducting an investigation, and the results will be announced later, thepaper.com reported.Rumors said that the airport had been closed for one hour due to the incident. One staff member from the airport told the Global Times that they are still verifying the situation.FATIII, an influential aviation blogger, wrote on Sina Weibo that the original destination of the aircraft was to be Sao Paulo Airport in Brazil. Another influential aviation blogger claimed that other crews had heard Mayday calls on the frequency.