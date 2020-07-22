RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Even if you are unable to take the time off for a vacation, that doesn't mean you can't get away from it all. What you need is something that can provide a temporary respite from reality, such as a fun TV series or a good book. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 8, 10, 17.Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)A difficult situation may prove more trying than you originally thought. You may want to just walk away, but you will end up missing out on a huge opportunity if you do so. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You are a survivor. No matter how tough things get, you will be able to make it through to the end. Unfortunately, you will need this trait more than ever this week. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Don't waste your time trying to argue with someone who has already made up their mind. Just go your own way and let your results speak for themselves. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)A tense situation will have everyone's feeling on edge today. Reason and critical thinking will give you the best chance to succeed, so make sure you do not allow your emotions to cloud your judgement. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Go ahead and let your mind wander today. Your creativity will be at its peak, which will allow you to come up with imaginative ideas that wouldn't occur to you any other day. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Times have been tough recently, but things will get even tougher if you give in to despair. Try to focus on the positive and this will be a light that leads the way out of the darkness. Financial matters will demand your attention. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)A difficult situation will put a long-term friendship to the test today. While you may be frustrated, try to keep in mind the importance this person has played in your life. Creativity and out-0f-the-box thinking will take you far. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You don't need to make excuses to have some "me time." Go ahead and put aside your cares and worries and just focus on enjoying yourself tonight. Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)A long stressful day will make you appreciate the quiet of home. Take time out this evening to recharge your batteries and prepare your spirit for the challenges you will face through the rest of the week. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Social interactions will be favored today, granting you more fortune with every new person you take the time to talk to. Romance is on the rise tonight. This will be the perfect time to take that someone special out for a nice night on the town. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)If you are tired of the same old, same old, then it might be time for something radical to break up the monotony. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)If you feel you're not getting enough respect at work, ask for the opportunity to take on more responsibilities. ✭✭✭