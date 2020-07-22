13 more U.S. soldiers, families in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19

File photo: Xinhua

Thirteen more U.S. soldiers and their family members tested positive for COVID-19 amid rising concerns here about imported cases, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday.The USFK said in a statement that 12 USFK service members and one dependent were confirmed with the virus after arriving in South Korea between July 8 and 20.Two service members arrived at Osan Air Base on the U.S. government chartered flights from the United States on July 8 and 20. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.Ten service members and one dependent arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from the United States on separate commercial flights on July 8, 9 and 19.The confirmed patients have been transferred to a designated isolation facility on Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek.The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 111, according to Yonhap news agency.It came amid growing worry here about the imported cases. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 63 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the combined number of infections to 13,879.Of the new cases, 34 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,125. It kept rising in double figures for 27 straight days."Despite the confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active duty service members who are currently confirmed positive for COVID-19," the USFK added.