Hong Kong Customs seizes 1.6 tons of suspected drugs at airport in H1

File photo: Xinhua

Hong Kong Customs seized about 1.6 tons of suspected dangerous drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and ketamine at the Hong Kong International Airport during the first half of 2020.The customs said Wednesday that the volume was more than double that of the same period last year and the number of solved drug-related cases also jumped 35 percent year on year to 409.Drug trafficking by air became more serious and drug dealers adopted more various means, the customs said. A total of 79 people, aged between 17 and 72, were arrested for drug trafficking by air in the first six months.