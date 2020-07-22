Learning Chinese

Chat attack/ (dēnɡɡérè)A: According to data from the Singapore Environmental Ministry, the number of domestic Dengue fever cases this year has currently passed 17,000, more than twice the number of the same period last year.根据新加坡环境局数据, 目前今年本地登革热病例已经超过17,000例,是去年同期的两倍多。(ɡēnjù xīnjiāpō huánjìnɡjú shùjù, mùqián jīnnián běndìdēnɡɡérè bìnɡlì yǐjīnɡ chāoɡuò yíwànqīqiānlì, shìqùnián tónɡqīde liǎnɡbèiduō.)B: I also saw this news. The Chinese embassy in Singapore has reminded Chinese citizens in Singapore that while they are taking preventive measures against novel coronavirus, they should increase their preventive efforts to ward off Dengue fever at the same time.我也看到这条新闻了。中国驻新加坡使馆提醒在新中国公民,在做好对新冠肺炎疫情防护的同时,加强对登革热病的防范。(wǒyěkàndào zhètiáo xīnwénle. zhōnɡɡuó zhùxīnjiāpō shǐɡuǎn tíxǐnɡ zàixīn zhōnɡɡuó ɡōnɡmín, zàizuòhǎo duìxīnɡuān fèiyán yìqínɡfánɡhùde tónɡshí, jiāqiánɡ duìdēnɡɡérèbìnɡde fánɡfàn.)A: I need to remind my classmate in Singapore to go out less for unnecessary reasons, and if he does go out to avoid high case areas with Dengue fever and to pay more attention to prevention.我需要提醒我在新加坡的同学减少不必要的外出, 出行应尽量避开登革热病高发区域, 注意做好防护。(wǒxūyào tíxǐnɡ wǒzàixīnjiāpōde tónɡxué jiǎnshǎo búbìyàode wàichū, chūxínɡ yīnɡjìnliànɡ bìkāidēnɡɡérèbìnɡɡāofā qūyù, zhùyì zuòhǎo fánɡhù.)B: Yup. They also need to adopt measures to prevent or kill mosquitoes, clear out still water so mosquitoes can't breed and avoid staying in places with lots of mosquitoes.对。还要采取防蚊、灭蚊措施, 避免生活区积水滋生蚊虫, 避免在蚊虫较多处逗留。(duì. háiyào cǎiqǔ fánɡwén, mièwén cuòshī,bìmiǎn shēnɡhuóqū jīshuǐ zīshēnɡ wénchónɡ, bìmiǎn zàiwénchónɡ jiàoduōchù dòuliú.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT