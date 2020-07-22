Enterprises have their credit records repaired under new mechanism introduced in Fuzhou, SE China's Fujian

A staff member answers questions by an enterprise representative about credit repair at a tax bureau service center in Taijiang District, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 21, 2020. The Fujian provincial taxation authority has introduced more active and dynamic credit management for taxpayers in 2020. Under the new mechanism, market players are encouraged to submit applications and get some of their negative tax payment credit records fixed. With their credits repaired, the enterprises involved could expect smoother handling of tax matters in the future. Statistics show that over 18,000 enterprises have applied for such credit repair and had their credit upgraded. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

