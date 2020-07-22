Online sales of agricultural products in Danfeng County of Shaanxi soars

A live streamer hosts a broadcast channel at a media and communications company in Danfeng County, Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 20, 2020. Online sales of agricultural products in Danfeng County have soared in recent years thanks to improving rural e-commerce infrastructure and a bunch of active home-grown live streamers. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A live streamer (R) and a walnut orchard employee sell fresh walnuts online in Danfeng County, Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 20, 2020. Online sales of agricultural products in Danfeng County have soared in recent years thanks to improving rural e-commerce infrastructure and a bunch of active home-grown live streamers. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Noodle-maker Zhang Yuxin sells Niujin ("ox tendon") noodles online in Danfeng County, Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 21, 2020. Online sales of agricultural products in Danfeng County have soared in recent years thanks to improving rural e-commerce infrastructure and a bunch of active home-grown live streamers. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Live streamer Li Meng sells Plymouth Rock chicken online in Siping Village of Danfeng County, Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 20, 2020. Online sales of agricultural products in Danfeng County have soared in recent years thanks to improving rural e-commerce infrastructure and a bunch of active home-grown live streamers. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A live streamer sells snacks online in Danfeng County, Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 20, 2020. Online sales of agricultural products in Danfeng County have soared in recent years thanks to improving rural e-commerce infrastructure and a bunch of active home-grown live streamers. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)