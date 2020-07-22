Tourism industry contributes to rural development in Guizhou

Aerial photo shows a countryside hostel in Shanbao community of Jiuba Township, Tongzi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2020. Rural development in Tongzi County has gained new momentum in recent years as efforts are put into local tourism which features beautiful countryside hostels. So far, more than 500 locally registered poverty-stricken rural residents have been directly employed in the tourism industry. Meanwhile, some 6,000 others have seen their income rise while working in tourism-related businesses. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo shows a countryside hostel in Shanbao community of Jiuba Township, Tongzi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists spend their leisure time at a countryside hostel in Shanbao community of Jiuba Township, Tongzi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists dine at a restaurant in Shanbao community of Jiuba Township, Tongzi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)