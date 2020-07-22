Ecological system of Caohai National Nature Reserve greatly improved





A bird hovers over the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 9, 2020. There was a time when the Caohai National Nature Reserve was threatened by water body recession and pollution, but in recent years its ecological system has greatly improved after a series of control measures were implemented here. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

File photo taken on March 9, 2018 shows a flock of black-necked cranes at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. There was a time when the Caohai National Nature Reserve was threatened by water body recession and pollution, but in recent years its ecological system has greatly improved after a series of control measures were implemented here. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

File photo taken on March 9, 2018 shows a flock of black-necked cranes at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. There was a time when the Caohai National Nature Reserve was threatened by water body recession and pollution, but in recent years its ecological system has greatly improved after a series of control measures were implemented here. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

File photo shows the Caohai National Nature Reserve around sunset in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Provincem Dec. 31, 2016. There was a time when the Caohai National Nature Reserve was threatened by water body recession and pollution, but in recent years its ecological system has greatly improved after a series of control measures were implemented here. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)