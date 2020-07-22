Jumping bail: US cops round up fugitive kangaroo





A kangaroo and its cub are on a meadow at Faunia outside Madrid, Spain, on April 19, 2018. Faunia is a nature theme park where visitors can get very close to animals. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Hopping mad Florida authorities have charged a local with a string of misdemeanors after his pet kangaroo escaped and bounced around town.Jack, the two-year-old runaway, was spotted leaping through the streets of Fort Lauderdale last Thursday, prompting people to alert the police.Police showed up and managed to get the animal in the back of a cruiser.Body-cam footage shows the officers gingerly grabbing the animal from behind and slipping a red leash around his neck."We actually captured the kangaroo," one officer says as he radios in the arrest, as colleagues chuckle and pet the animal.They later took Jack to a stable for police horses.Jack's owner was charged Tuesday with three misdemeanors. "One for allowing the escape of the kangaroo and one for having no records of acquisition of the kangaroo, and one infraction for not having a license to possess the kangaroo," said Carol Lyn Parish of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.