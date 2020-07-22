Woman left luxury villa vacant for five years, shocked to see it used in TV drama





A residential house left vacant for five years in Cixi, East China's Zhejiang Province, is found to have been used in as a set in a TV drama. Photo: Screenshot of a video posted by Passion News





A woman from Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, was shocked to find that her own house was being used as a set in a TV drama. Her luxuriously decorated villa, which had been left vacant for five years, had actually been used in several shows during this period without her knowledge, reported Phoenix Weekly on Tuesday.



The house owner, surnamed Lin, bought the villa in her hometown city Cixi in 2015 and gave the keys to the residential community management agency for maintenance and has not been back since.



The surprise discovery on TV brought her back to the house, only to find a severely damaged home with a non-functioning elevator, broken fingerprint locks, a scuffed floor and missing carpets.



She went to the agency and TV studio to make inquiries, but did not receive a satisfactory response from either of them.



Lin asked for an apology and compensation of 3 million yuan from the relevant parties. The case has now gone to court and is currently under review.