Air France-KLM to add new Paris-Beijing flight

Air France-KLM Group is expected to add a new flight between Paris and Beijing, as China and France strengthen cooperation to promote the increase of capacity entitlements for faster business resumption.
The Chinese and French sides "welcome the resumption of two weekly Air France flights between Paris and Shanghai and look forward to the resumption of an additional flight between Paris and Beijing via Tianjin," read a China-France Joint Fact Sheet on the 7th High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue released Monday.
The fact sheet, posted on China's Ministry of Finance
website, said that the additional flight is in line with an agreement reached by Chinese and French civil aviation watchdogs that allows both countries' companies to operate three flights a week between France and China.
"Under the equality principle, the French side will also add a flight from a Chinese airline," Qi Qi, an independent market analyst, told the Global Times Wednesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced on July 12 that Chinese airlines would be limited to one weekly passenger flight to France based on the "equality principle."
A spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in France said on July 14 that, given the two countries' friendly relationship and the earnest need for personnel exchanges, China not only made an exception to allow Air France to fly three weekly flights to China, but also made efforts to add cities for its second and third flights to land in.
"When Air France suspended flights between the two countries, Chinese airlines made huge sacrifices to maintain flights despite COVID-19 risks and operating losses," said the embassy spokesperson.
The fact sheet said the two sides welcome weekly flights operated by Air China, China Eastern and China Southern between Paris and Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, the capital of South China's Guangdong Province.
"When the conditions are appropriate, both sides will promote a further increase of capacity entitlements between France and China, subject to an arrangement between the civil aviation authorities," it continued.
Since the outbreak of coronavirus in February, Air France flights to and from China have been suspended.
China imposed its "Five One" aviation policy in March to control international travel because of the need to contain imported coronavirus cases. Under the policy, only one flight could be operated by one airline from each country to China.
In May, Air France obtained CAAC approval to resume its Paris-Shanghai flight in June.
The 7th High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, held Tuesday, also confirmed that both sides strongly value their strategic partnership in the aviation sector and have agreed to strengthen it. "Both sides strongly value the active discussions between Airbus and Chinese air carriers regarding the deliveries of Airbus aircraft in 2020 and onwards."