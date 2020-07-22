City theater gives special award to country’s first

A man who bought the very first post-epidemic movie ticket receives a "lucky pack" as a reward by a theater in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Monday. Photo: Screenshot from a video posted Pear Video.

A cinema in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, embraced the day of its grand return after a six-month suspension by awarding its first post-COVID-19 ticket-buyer with a "lucky pack" on Monday, which contained a box of epidemic preventative supplies and a bottle of limited edition sparkling wine.The "jackpot winner," a 19-year-old college student, surnamed Wu, who is also the first ticket-buyer in the country, received the "lucky pack" from a theater staff in front of camera flashes, with half smile barely covered under his face mask, according to a video posted by Pear Video on Tuesday.Another cinema in the city welcomed a viewer who bought four tickets in a row on its reopening day. "I was so thrilled when I found out movie tickets were available for sale, so I bought four in a straight", said the movie fan."Such a spirit of marathon! Hope his butt won't feel sore after sitting for this long," a netizen joked.One cinema manager expressed his worries in the video that audiences might not show up after buying the tickets, but the eagerness of viewers shown on the first day of its resumption had dismissed his concerns.Movie theaters in low-risk areas in many parts of Chinese mainland reopened on Monday, under the premise of strict implementation of epidemic control and prevention measure, after being shut since January due to the COVID-19 outbreak.