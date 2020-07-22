Reservoirs discharge floodwater to battle 2nd flood of Yellow River this year

Photo taken on July 21, 2020 shows the Yanguoxia reservoir discharging floodwater in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on July 21, 2020 shows the Liujiaxia reservoir discharging floodwater in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on July 21, 2020 shows the Yanguoxia reservoir discharging floodwater in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2020 shows the Liujiaxia reservoir discharging floodwater on the Yellow River in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)