Reservoirs discharge floodwater to battle 2nd flood of Yellow River this year

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/22 19:55:55

Photo taken on July 21, 2020 shows the Yanguoxia reservoir discharging floodwater in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)


 

Photo taken on July 21, 2020 shows the Liujiaxia reservoir discharging floodwater in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)


 

Photo taken on July 21, 2020 shows the Yanguoxia reservoir discharging floodwater in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)


 

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2020 shows the Liujiaxia reservoir discharging floodwater on the Yellow River in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)


 

