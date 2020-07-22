HSBC funds a new business in Shanghai’s Lingang New Area





An HSBC building and a construction site in London, UK Photo: CFP

HSBC announced Wednesday plans for a fintech services company in Shanghai, the latest move showcasing the London-headquartered multinational bank's "steady investment" in the country, said the CEO of HSBC China.The planned firm will provide technology and data services to the group's licensed financial institutions and will also research and export financial technology solutions to other financial institutions at a proper time later.The project was announced during a signing ceremony for foreign-funded projects in Shanghai."We are very honored to be able to reach cooperation with the Shanghai Lingang New Area… with HSBC's years of international financial service experience, HSBC hopes it could continue to contribute to the innovative development of China's economy," said Mark Wang Yunfeng, HSBC China CEO.Wang Jun, chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank, told the Global Times Wednesday that given that China's environment for business operations has been continuously upgraded, the HSBC's new cooperation is just a reflection that China is becoming more and more open."The Chinese market has been able to resume at significant speed from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the government policy continues to support opening-up, sending out encouraging message to global investors who want to expand their business overseas," Wang said.Wang predicated more foreign banks will come to China in the second half of the year.However, analysts warned the investment will not drag the UK-based lender out from a declining reputation in the China market due to a series of misdeeds and a swaying stance over some key issues, including its "accomplice" role in the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada.HSBC could be the very first British company to be "targeted" amid strained China-UK ties over harming Huawei, analysts warned.British government followed the Trump administration's instructions in banning Huawei's 5G equipment last week, even though London argued strongly that the decision had nothing to do with the US.