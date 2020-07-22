Dalian in NE China reports one local COVID-19 case at seafood processing firm

A seafood vendor solicits customers in Beijing's Sanyuanli Market in February. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Dalian in Northwest China's Liaoning Province reported once local COVID-19 case on Wednesday as a 58-year-old man working at a seafood processing company was tested positive, according to a China Central Television report.The company the man works for is engaged in processing and cold storage of imported and domestic aquatic products, said the report.The man lives alone, and said he had not left Dalian for 14 days before the onset and had not knowingly been in contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases or people coming from key areas of concern.The man is in stable condition and has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.On July 10, customs in Dalian found the novel coronavirus in the packaging of frozen white shrimps imported from Ecuador.China has strengthened the testing of food imports, after the virus was found on a chopping board used to cut salmon at Xinfadi, a large wholesale food market in Beijing.