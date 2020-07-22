US-led anti-China alliance set for all-out failure

The latest US attempt to build a "global anti-China alliance" is doomed to fail as Western countries don't share its policy toward China. China needs to convince the rest of the world by enhancing opening-up and reform, and be more responsible on international issues where the US is giving up its leadership and embraces unilateralism, said Chinese analysts, after the top US diplomat pressured the UK to further offend China.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Britain to join a "broad alliance" against China as the UK government faces new pressure to impose sanctions on Chinese officials related to Xinjiang affairs, after London announced it will ban Chinese IT giant Huawei from the country's 5G program, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Coaxing US allies, relentlessly smearing China, promoting misinformation, Pompeo has gone to crazy extremes to attack China. Graphics:GT