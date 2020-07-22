China wants US to improve atmosphere for future dialogues between two militaries

Published: 2020/7/22

When asked about the reaction from the Chinese side toward the latest reports concerning US Defense Secretary Mark Esper saying he hopes to visit China this year amid escalating US-China tensions, particularly on the South China Sea, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said military relations are an important part of China-US ties.



The relationship between the American and Chinese militaries is an important part of China-US relations, and it is hoped that the US will create a positive atmosphere for exchanges and dialogues between the two militaries, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a routine press conference on Wednesday.



He also noted that the Chinese side has taken note of Esper’s remarks, suggesting the Chinese



Esper said Tuesday he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart several times and hopes to make the trip by year's end, according to media reports. The goals of the trip would be to "establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system in which we all belong," he was quoted as saying.



Several experts on military relations between the two countries told the Global Times on Tuesday that China needs time to find out if such a stance represents genuine goodwill or is merely a "smoke bomb."



