Risk of COVID-19 cluster outbreak being contained in Urumqi: local health authorities

The risk of COVID-19 cluster outbreak is being contained in Urumqi, capital city of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to a local CDC official who reassured local citizens during a press conference held at the disease control and prevention center in Urumqi on Wednesday.Nine new confirmed cases and 14 asymptomatic cases were reported in Urumqi on Tuesday, local media ts.com quoted the official saying.Rui Baoling, director of the disease control and prevention center in Urumqi said that some hidden cases and asymptomatic cases were discovered after the scope of nucleic acid testing was expanded, and were promptly hospitalized. Therefore, the city saw an increasing new number today.Twenty-four nucleic acid testing centers are now available in Urumqi, which can process some 600,000 samples a day with the support of medical teams from 10 provinces, according to the press conference.Further increased testing may find additional asymptomatic cases in the coming days. "From the perspective of epidemic control, the discovery of these cases is good for us, as it indicates that infectious resources have been spotted in time, so that those people's contacts will be under medical observation sooner," said Rui.When the cluster outbreak of COVID-19 was first discovered, Urumqi implemented strict control measures and citizens cooperated by staying indoors, which decreased the number of cross infections. The risk of a broader COVID-19 outbreak has been contained, according to the press conference.Citizens have been urged to observe COVID-19 control measures in their communities, wear masks, wash hands, ventilate room frequently, and avoid gatherings.